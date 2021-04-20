Jack Ross has injury worries ahead of Hibernian’s clash with Livingston

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has “one or two concerns” following Sunday’s Scottish Cup win at Stranraer and ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston.

Chris Cadden is hoping to recover from the training-ground knock which forced him out of the squad at the weekend.

Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out but Steven Bradley is fit again.

Livi midfielder Steve Lawson has been told his season is over. The Togo international will miss his side’s trip to Leith plus their three remaining fixtures after breaking a bone in his foot.

Left-back Julien Serrano was again missing with a knock as David Martindale’s team crashed out of the Scottish Cup on penalties to Aberdeen on Saturday.

Scott Robinson is out of favour following a disciplinary issue while long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Gavin Reilly (hamstring) are also still out.