Liverpool set to beat Manchester United to Polish starlet

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are close to completing a £200,000 deal for the highly rated teenager.

The 16-year-old, who plays for Legia Warsaw, was recently given a trial at Liverpool and had the opportunity to impress Jurgen Klopp when training with the first team.

Liverpool were satisfied enough with Ojrzynski's showings and have fought off competition from Manchester United and Juventus in the process.

The youngster will begin his journey with the Reds in the Kirkby Academy, initially as part of their under-18s side.

