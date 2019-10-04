Jamal Lewis fit for Norwich

Norwich full-back Jamal Lewis will be available for the Premier League match against Aston Villa, with his elbow problem not as bad as initially feared.

Veteran Northern Ireland goalkeeper Michael McGovern will start, with Ralf Fahrmann (groin) joining Tim Krul (back) on the sidelines, while Archie Mair will be promoted from the Under-23s as cover.

Defender Ben Godfrey, set for a hernia operation during the international break, will be available, full-back Sam Byram (ankle) and midfielder Todd Cantwell (hamstring) are slight doubts and centre-half Grant Hanley (groin) misses out.

Midfielders Alex Tettey (groin), Mario Vrancic (calf), Tom Trybull (ankle), winger Onel Hernandez (knee) and defenders Christoph Zimmermann (foot) and Timm Klose (knee) all continue their rehabilitation.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has no fresh injury problems.

Defenders Tyrone Mings (shin) and Matt Targett (hamstring), who picked up problems in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Burnley, have trained this week and are available for selection, while midfielder Henri Lansbury is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury.

The game will come too soon for striker Jonathan Kodjia (fractured cheekbone) and James Chester (hamstring) is still out.

Norwich provisional squad: McGovern, Aarons, Godfrey, Amadou, Lewis, Leitner, Cantwell, Buendia, Stiepermann, McLean, Pukki, Mair, Byram, Roberts, Drmic, Srbeny, Idah, Heise.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Heaton, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor, Nakamba, Targett, McGinn, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Wesley, Hourihane, Elmohamady, Steer, Konsa, Jota, Davis, Lansbury.