Jamal Musiala explains why he was ‘terrified’ when he joined first-team training at Bayern Munich
Jamal Musiala says that his first training session was a 'pinch me' moment – but that his Bayern Munich team-mates all made him feel at home immediately
Jamal Musiala has spoken to FourFourTwo about just how nervous he was when he joined in his first Bayern Munich training session.
The wonderkid moved to Bayern in 2019 from Chelsea's academy – but just a year later, he made his Bundesliga debut to become the youngest-ever Bayern player in the Bundesliga, aged just 17 years and 115 days.
But while his composure on the ball and calm demeanour may suggest that he took the crazy year in his stride, Musiala now tells FFT that he was far from relaxed on the surface when he started training with the likes of Alphonso Davies and Thomas Muller.
“I really wasn’t expecting to be involved in the first team so early,” reflects Musiala, the incredulity still clear in his voice. “I remember my first training session with Bayern’s first team. I was so nervous.
“Robert Lewandowski was doing shooting practice – he didn’t miss once. Joshua Kimmich was strolling, dinking the ball around so effortlessly. Every pass was perfect. Alphonso Davies sprinted past me and I thought to myself, ‘Man, this is crazy’. I was terrified of making a mistake.”
Despite being surrounded by superstars, however, the 20-year-old says that his colleagues made him feel totally at ease – by lightly mocking him. It made him feel part of the group though, as the other Die Roten players took him under their wing – especially designated raumdeuter and dressing room joker, Thomas Muller.
“They’re so good with young players here,” says Musiala, smiling. “They all made fun of me for being so young, but it made me feel like I was part of the team straight away. Thomas Muller is incredible: he’s so intelligent and has such an understanding of space on the field.
“He’s very demanding in training – he pushes me to be better.”
Want more on Bundesliga wonderkids? Check out FourFourTwo's latest YouTube video: How Jude Bellingham Plays 3 Positions At The Same Time (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
- Ed McCambridgeStaff Writer