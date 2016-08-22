James happy at Real Madrid - Zidane

Zinedine Zidane insists James Rodriguez is happy at Real Madrid amid speculation the Colombia international could swap LaLiga for the Premier League.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been heavily linked with moves for the playmaker after he dropped down the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

James only made 17 starts in the league in 2015-16 – his second season with Madrid - and he was only given 13 minutes of their opening league match of this campaign against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

His lack of action has seen him linked with a move away, but Zidane has consistently echoed the comments of Madrid president Florentino Perez in insisting the 25-year-old is not looking to leave.

"He is well and happy," Zidane said when asked about James after the 3-0 victory over Sociedad.

"He worked and helped us to gain the three points."