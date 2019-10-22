Manchester United face several difficulties in signing Leicester midfielder James Maddison

Manchester United must clear a number of obstacles if they are to complete the signing of James Maddison, according to reports.

United have made the Leicester attacking midfielder one of their main targets as they prepare to splash the cash in the January window and next summer.

The Red Devils board recognise the need to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market, as the club attempts to return to the Champions League.

Solskjaer has installed a new recruitment model at Old Trafford, with the focus now on young, hungry British players.

Summer additions Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all fit that profile, as does the 22-year-old Maddison.

United acknowledge that they will have to wait until next summer before attempting to acquire the former Norwich man, with Leicester unlikely to sell midway through the campaign.

However, The Athletic report that United will not find it easy to prise the youngster away from the King Power Stadium.

Although there is some suggestion that Maddison could move to Old Trafford in the next 12 months, Leicester plan to offer the midfielder a new contract in an attempt to increase his value.

Maddison’s current deal runs until 2023, and although the Foxes are unlikely to retain his services for four more years, a lucrative new deal would help them ask for a larger transfer fee from the player’s suitors.

United may also face competition for his signature, with Liverpool and Tottenham among the other big-six clubs keeping tabs on the situation.

And although Premier League champions Manchester City are not thought to be interested, United may not be the most attractive proposition unless they can offer Maddison Champions League football.

Solskjaer’s side face Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday, before a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich this weekend.

