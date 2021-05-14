James Tavernier ready to collect trophy as Rangers host Aberdeen

James Tavernier will lead out Rangers for the final time this season as the Ibrox skipper prepares to receive the Premiership trophy following Saturday’s clash with Aberdeen.

But fellow full-back Borna Barisic is destined to miss out on the fixture after failing to shake off his thigh strain.

Scott Arfield (ankle) could make an appearance if he can prove his fitness before kick-off.

However, Filip Helander (knee), Ryan Jack (calf), Leon Balogun (Achilles) and Nikola Katic (knee) remain out, along with suspended trio Nathan Patterson, Bongani Zungu and Calvin Bassey.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has no fresh injuries for the trip to Ibrox.

Joe Lewis (rib), Ross McCrorie (ankle), Ash Taylor (knock), Greg Leigh (hamstring) and Michael Devlin (ankle) remain out.