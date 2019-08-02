James Wilson earns short-term contract at Ipswich

Ipswich have handed defender James Wilson a contract until the end of 2019.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Lincoln, but has earned a short stay at Portman Road with the chance of extending it further.

Wilson, who has won one cap for Wales, has been on trial with Paul Lambert’s men for the last fortnight, playing friendlies against Colchester, Notts County and Cambridge.

He could make his debut in the League One opener against Burton on Saturday.