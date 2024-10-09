Jamie Carragher makes shock claim about Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Jamie Carragher believes that the Manchester United boss has been treated unfairly

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park on October 06, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Jamie Carragher and Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images/Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has been largely critical of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the past year, arguing that the Dutchman has largely failed to improve the Red Devils.

The Liverpool legend hasn't been the only person scrutinising Ten Hag, however, with Manchester United executive holding an official meeting to discuss a number of matters at the club - including the manager's future.

Heavy 3-0 defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at home have increased the pressure on Ten Hag, though he looks set to last the October international break as he attempts to put more of his authority onto the team. Prior to that meeting on Tuesday, though, Carragher surprisingly came to Ten Hag's defence.

Jamie Carragher is sympathetic to Erik ten Hag's situation at Manchester United

Jamie Carragher looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on March 31, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Carragher has come to the defence of Ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think he'll find it tough to come out as manager after the next international break," Carragher said, "but if the results turn, of course he will [still be manager until November at least]. "With Manchester United, it’s not just about the results, it’s about the performances. A lot of times when they get results, it feels fortunate. Last season, it felt like Scott McTominay got so many last minute goals for them.”

“Sooner or later, if the performances don’t improve, they can’t get sustained results. They might get a result here and there, that’s football, that’s why we love the game: unexpected things can happen. The start of this season hasn’t been too different in terms of performances and actually seeing the same things as last season.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag walks on the touchline during a Premier League game as Jamie Carragher offers sympathy

Carragher has sympathy for Ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think it’ll be tough for him but I have sympathy for him because I thinks he’s been hung out to dry a little bit on the back of what happened in the summer with the ownership speaking to other managers. No manager, or anyone in employment, would want his bosses publicly speaking to lots of different people within the game so it’s going to be a tough one to see out the season.”

Plenty of managers have been linked with replacing Ten Hag at Manchester United in recent weeks, with out-of-work trio Thomas Tuchel, Max Allegri and Xavi all suggested to be in line for the job. Ten Hag's assistant and Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy could also step up into the hotseat in the dugout.

Results will simply have to improve for those potential scenarios not to become a reality. Manchester United are currently 14th in the Premier League after seven games, having picked up just eight points. Two draws in the Europa League is also a concern, too.

In FourFourTwo's view, Carragher's comments are certainly justified in believing that Ten Hag has been hung out to dry, with him staying as manager in the summer a strange decision after exploring other options. The Dutchman does have to take responsibility for the team's poor performances, though, especially now his future is in the balance.

