Jamie Carragher slams 'disgraceful' Spurs, tells club to appoint 'proper manager'

Jamie Carragher has branded Tottenham (opens in new tab) a 'disgrace' after Spurs crashed to a shambolic and humiliating 6-1 defeat at Newcastle (opens in new tab), and called on the club to sack interim boss Cristian Stellini.

In an astonishing opening 21 minutes at St. James' Park, Spurs find themselves 5-0 down as the hosts cut through their defence with almost comical ease.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back early in the second half and Tottenham were eventually able to restrict Newcastle to just one more goal of their own, but the damage had already been well and truly done.

And Carragher couldn't quite believe what he was seeing. The former Liverpool (opens in new tab) defender tweeted:

"Newcastle are brilliant; they have been all season. Tottenham are a disgrace! How have they gone to a back four for the first time this season, with [Pedro] Porro a full-back that can’t defend and Perisic who is a winger?"

It's fair to say that system change – this was the first time Spurs had started with a back four since January last year – backfired for Stellini, who stepped into the dugout following Antonio Conte's sacking last month.

And, as far as Carragher is concerned, the Italian is simply not up to the task. The Sky Sports pundit added bluntly: "Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte's mate."

Spurs are next in action when they entertain Manchester United (opens in new tab) on Thursday night, but Sunday's disastrous display has likely extinguished their lingering hopes of a top-four finish once and for all.