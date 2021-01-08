Jamie McGrath urges St Mirren to keep their positive run going

St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath is determined to ensure their pre-Christmas form was no flash in the pan.

Saints went on an 11-game unbeaten run before losing to Hibernian on December 23 and bounced back with a victory over Ross County on Boxing Day.

McGrath netted five goals in four matches during their impressive run, culminating with his double in the Betfred Cup quarter-final win over Rangers.

Saints scraped a draw at Kilmarnock in their first match of 2021 and McGrath is aiming to get back to winning ways when they host Motherwell.

The visitors have not won in 10 matches but have a new manager in the dugout after Graham Alexander’s appointment.

McGrath said: “December was a good month personally but also a good month for the team.

“The highlight was obviously the League Cup victory over Rangers but we had some very good league performances in there. Hopefully we can keep that going and continue that sort of form into the new year.

“The team seems to be clicking at the right time. We have been on the patch that Motherwell are experiencing at the minute. You just have to come through that.

“We had many disruptions like Covid and injuries. The squad is finally starting to click and no-one is really on the injury table. We are in a good place and hopefully we can keep that going.”

The Irish midfielder added: “You have to get the consistency going. We can’t be hot one month and cold the next.

“As a group we have to try and keep this run going. We were disappointed to lose against Hibs and Rangers.

“We bounced back with a draw and it was important not to get another loss. We will be bouncing into this weekend looking to start the new year off on a good foot.”