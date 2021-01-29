Jamie Vardy making good progress following hernia operation

Jamie Vardy is progressing well and “on schedule” following his hernia operation, according to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes’ top goalscorer underwent surgery last week, having been battling the problem for months.

Vardy posted a photograph on Instagram on Thursday with the caption “recovering well” and Rodgers confirmed his striker was feeling good at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Leeds.

“Jamie is six days post-operation. Having been sore initially after the surgery, he’s been in the gym today so he is working very well,” said Rodgers.

Jamie Vardy, left, is progressing well, according to his manager Brendan Rodgers, right (Rui Vieira/PA)

“He has good mobility and is starting to run so he is progressing really, really well, so we are on schedule to get him back playing.

“We are looking to get him back in training upwards towards 10 days so he is on course for that.”

Leicester, third in the Premier League table and just two points behind leaders Manchester City, have a huge home clash against Liverpool on February 13 and it is hoped Vardy could be available.

However, Rodgers has refused to pinpoint the 34-year-old’s return.

“We have not earmarked a game yet, we are just looking closely at his rehabilitation and he has progressed really well. But we will look at that closer next week,” said the Foxes boss.

Rodgers also offered an update on the hamstring injury that forced Wilfred Ndidi to come off during the draw at Everton in midweek.

“He has a slight tear so he will be maybe a week to 10 days, which is unfortunate but sometimes hamstrings can be much longer than that so thankfully it is a lower-grade tear and he will be back very soon,” said Rodgers.

With the transfer window set to close on Monday, Ndidi’s injury and subsequent short absence will do little for Hamza Choudhury’s hopes of being allowed to leave the club.

Academy product Choudhury has found opportunities limited this season and wants to go out on loan in order to play first team football.

Hamza Choudhury is interesting Newcastle (PA)

Newcastle are interested in the midfielder but Rodgers insists the 23-year-old will be staying unless he is able to make a signing of his own.

“I have spoken to (Newcastle manager) Steve (Bruce) on Hamza but, for me, it has always been the case that we need another more attacking midfield player in so if we can do that then that may well give the possibility for Hamza to go out,” said Rodgers.

“Otherwise we can’t afford to lose anyone if we can’t get anyone in. There have been discussions and it will be a big weekend to see if we can do that before Monday now, so we will see how it goes.”