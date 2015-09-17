Januzaj can emulate De Bruyne, says Wilmots

Marc Wilmots believes Adnan Januzaj made the right decision to leave Manchester United for Borussia Dortmund on a one-year loan deal and feels he can follow in the footsteps of compatriot Kevin De Bruyne.

The latter developed into one of the most sought-after players in the game at Wofsburg after failing to make an impact at Chelsea, earning himself a big-money move to Manchester City as a result, and Wilmots thinks Januzaj will also benefit from his time in the Bundesliga.

"The step back from Chelsea to Wolfsburg worked wonders for Kevin De Bruyne," Wilmots told Bild.

"I am convinced that Adnan's decision to join Dortmund on loan for one season is the right one. It will help him make the next step.

"Januzaj can enjoy a similar development to De Bruyne.

"Adnan can play as a number nine and on both wings. He has an amazing shot. I had never seen someone with such a shooting technique before. He can really hit a ball incredibly powerful from out of nowhere. I have already asked him once whether he has manipulated his shoes or the ball."