Joe Cole coy on future

Cole has been impressive for the Ligue 1 side following his move to France and recently netted his first hat-trick during the French Cup win over US Chantilly.

The 30-year-old is contracted at Anfield until 2014, but confessed that his family are settled in their new surroundings, leading to speculation that a permanent move may be on the cards.

"It is still a little difficult for me to talk about my future. What I want? I don't wish to talk about it now, because it is not that simple," he told L’Equipe.

"I am really very happy here and my family too. But up to now I have not talked with Liverpool.

However, the former Chelsea star admits he may be enjoying his time in France, but the language barrier around the dressing room can be frustrating.

"Do I miss English football? I don't know. The only thing I miss is the dressing room," he added.

"I can't understand all the jokes and that is frustrating. French is more difficult than I thought. But I try to be very serious with my lessons."

ByBen McAleer