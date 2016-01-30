John Brooks extends Hertha Berlin contract through 2019

It appears John Brooks will stay at Hertha Berlin for the foreseeable future.

The U.S. international center back has extended his contract with the Bundesliga side until 2019, Hertha announced Saturday.

Some good news after the disappointing draw. John Anthony Brooks has signed a new contract with the club #hahohe

— Hertha English (@HerthaBSC_EN) January 30, 2016

John Anthony Brooks has signed an extension on his contract until 2019. More details in the coming days

— Hertha English (@HerthaBSC_EN) January 30, 2016

The 23-year-old defender had a season and a half remaining on his contract, leading to speculation that he could be sold if a new deal wasn't agreed upon. Writing in Kicker last month, Hertha chairman Michael Preetz confirmed that Brooks could be departing.

"As a club, we are dependent on generating transfer fees," Preetz said. "For the good of the club, you have to consider selling players such as John Brooks ... when you can't agree on a new contract."

Instead, Brooks has penned an extension with the only club he's ever known. Brooks has established himself as a regular starter in the 2015-16 season, helping the club to a surprising third-place position in the Bundesliga.

On the club's Twitter account, Brooks said: "Everyone knows that Hertha are my club, and Berlin is my home. I am delighted to continue being part of the great development of Hertha BSC in my hometown."