Manchester United could pay £50m for Premier League midfielder in shock move

Manchester United could launch a surprise swoop for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, report The Sun.

The Scotland international helped Dean Smith's side seal promotion to the Premier League last term, scoring the winning goal in the play-off final victory over Derby.

McGinn was named Villa's Players' Player of the Year in 2018/19, alerting the attention of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And after completing deals for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, United could continue their British-themed transfer policy by targeting the Scottish midfielder.

Villa, however, are determined to keep hold of one of their star men and will reportedly demand £50m to let him go.

United may attempt to negotiate that price down, but they have not yet decided whether or not to go ahead with their pursuit.

