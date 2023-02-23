John Motson has died at the age of 77
Commentary legend John Motson was the voice of the BBC for decades, retiring five years ago
John Motson, legend of football commentary, has died at the age of 77.
Motty was the voice of BBC football for decades, commentating on over 2000 games, after joining the BBC in 1968. Motson got his big breakthrough when he commentated on the Hereford United vs Newcastle United FA Cup giantkilling in 1972, in which Ronnie Radford scored the shock winner. The game was bumped up on Match of the Day, giving Motson high exposure.
Motson commentated on his first FA Cup final in 1977, between Manchester United and Liverpool, when he was drafted in as a late replacement for David Coleman and was the commentator during the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.
He retired from live TV commentary in 2008 from commentary, when the BBC refused to release him to Setanta Sports, following the loss of the Beeb's FA Cup rights. Motty's final live TV broadcast was the Euro 2008 final, though he continued to cover games for Match of the Day highlights.
In 2018, Motson retired fully from commentary. His final TV commentary for MOTD was a match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion and was broadcast on the BBC show in May 2018.
Motty was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2001, and was a Barnet fan.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.