John Spencer named new Portland boss
By app
NEW YORK - Former Chelsea and Scotland striker John Spencer has been appointed the head coach of new Major League Soccer team the Portland Timbers, the club said on Tuesday.
The Timbers will move up from the second division to North America's top flight next season and said Spencer, who has been an assistant coach at MLS club Houston Dynamo for nearly five years would be the man to assemble their new squad.
The 39-year-old also played for Glasgow Rangers, Everton and Queens Park Rangers before ending his career in MLS with the Colorado Rapids.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.