John Spencer named new Portland boss

The Timbers will move up from the second division to North America's top flight next season and said Spencer, who has been an assistant coach at MLS club Houston Dynamo for nearly five years would be the man to assemble their new squad.

The 39-year-old also played for Glasgow Rangers, Everton and Queens Park Rangers before ending his career in MLS with the Colorado Rapids.

