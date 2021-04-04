John Terry emerges as contender for Sheffield United job

John Terry is reportedly on Sheffield United’s radar as they continue their search for a new manager.

Legendary boss Chris Wilder left the Blades last month, with Paul Heckingbottom taking over on an interim basis until the end of the season.

According to the Mirror, the Bramall Lane hierarchy are keen to appoint a big name as they aim for a quick return to the Premier League.

Having endured a miserable second season back in the top flight, failing to win until January and collecting just 14 points from 30 games in all, the Blade’s relegation is an inevitability.

Since October 2018, Terry has been part of Dean Smith’s coaching staff at Aston Villa, who he helped to promotion from the Championship via the play-offs that season and top flight survival on the final day last year.

Terry has been open about his desire to manage one day, and it is thought that Villa will not stand in his way should a suitable opportunity arise.

The ex-England skipper, who won 78 caps for his country, ended his playing with a single campaign at Villa.

That followed a 20-year spell at Chelsea in which he made over 700 appearances and captained the Blues to five Premier League titles and Champions League success.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

INTERVIEW Jude Bellingham: "It was never a case of this club over this club. For me, it was always Borussia Dortmund"

EURO 2020 England's creative renaissance provides an opportunity to compete with the best at Euro 2020

QUIZ! Can you name every club Sergio Aguero has scored against for Manchester City?