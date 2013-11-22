Jol: Meulensteen arrival at Fulham my choice

Former Manchester United assistant manager Meulensteen was brought in to work alongside Jol during the international break after Fulham suffered a fourth consecutive defeat at Liverpool.

The appointment led to speculation that Meulensteen would replace Jol, who is under pressure with the London club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

However, Jol insisted it was his decision to recruit his fellow Dutchman and hopes it proves to be a shrewd move.

The former Tottenham manager said: "I'm very pleased. I really thought that he (Meulensteen) was making a choice for something else; first Germany, then Qatar.

"He went to Qatar and then, fortunately enough, it was maybe coincidence, I texted him again and he said that he would come back.

"I thought that we needed something, more rhythm. Of course, if you play against Southampton away, or Manchester United or Liverpool, it's not easy but I thought we didn't play with rhythm anymore and we needed to play with more energy.

"That's what we worked on in training and, as I said, I thought we needed something and I think he was the right guy, but now we need the results.

"I think there's a good spirit, and we'll try to play in the style I want to play; quick football, offensive football, with one or two touches."

Fulham were hammered 4-0 at Anfield last time out and Jol has urged his players to put that dismal performance behind them when Swansea City travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday.

"That is 14 days, two weeks ago, so it's a new game coming up, new spells coming up so, of course, we want to do better," he said.

"We did everything in our capabilities to improve on everything and, of course, we had international games, but we had a lot of players here and we tried to work well with them."