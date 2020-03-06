Jon Guthrie wants Livingston to pick up more points on their travels

Jon Guthrie is looking for Livingston to start picking points up on their travels after they showed their prowess at home on Wednesday night with a 2-2 draw against Celtic.

Gary Holt’s side beat the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders 2-0 in West Lothian in October – the only Scottish team to beat the Hoops on their travels – and it took an injury-time strike from Tom Rogic to give the champions a 2-2 draw on their return.

Guthrie noted that Livingston, who sit in fifth place, have only been beaten twice at at the Tony Macaroni Arena this season – against Aberdeen and Rangers – but that they also have only won two away matches in 15.

Ahead of the trip to play St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, the 27-year-old defender, who joined the West Lothian club from Walsall in August 2019, said: “That is four points we have managed to take off Celtic here.

“Our home form is really good, that is really important to us. I think we have lost only two games here all season. That shows our resilience. Teams don’t like coming here.

“We are confident going into our home games, no matter who we are playing, we want to pick up the points and long may that continue.

“We will just go about our business, keep ticking away and see where it takes us. If we start picking up more points away, who knows where that can take you.”

Guthrie’s goal, which cancelled out Callum McGregor’s opener for Celtic, came after Hoops keeper Fraser Forster fumbled a long throw-in from left back Ciaron Brown.

The former Crewe player insists that is a tactic that will continue to be used home or away.

He said: “It is a big weapon for us. Ciaron has a great throw on him and obviously teams don’t like defending it.

“We caused them quite a lot of problems like we do against most teams. It is something we work on.”