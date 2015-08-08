Jones blow for United

Manchester United utility man Phil Jones has been ruled out for at least three weeks with mild thrombosis.

The England international sat out Saturday's 1-0 victory over Tottenham, after which United confirmed he is set for a longer spell on the sidelines.

The club tweeted: "Phil Jones, who was not involved in today's matchday squad, has mild thrombosis and will be out for a minimum of three weeks."

Jones' injury will not only see him miss United's Champions League play-off tie with Club Brugge but he must also be considered doubtful for England's European Championship qualifying double against San Marino and Switzerland at the start of September.