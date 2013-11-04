Jones keen to keep up the good work in Spain

After a shaky start to the season under David Moyes, United have put together an unbeaten run that stretched to seven matches with Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win at Fulham.

Victory in Sociedad would put United firmly on course to qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and Jones is optimistic heading into the game.

"We said about a month ago that we needed to go on a run in the league and pick up some points, and also go on a run in the cup and do well in the Champions League," the 21-year-old told the club's official website.

"We're slowly starting to get some momentum going and we hope we can carry that on in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"We'll be in a strong position (with a victory) but we need to keep our focus and make sure we go there and get the win."

United currently boast a one-point lead at the top of Group A, while Sociedad have yet to pick up point.