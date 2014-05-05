Jones understands Man United boo boys

United's disastrous Premier League campaign continued over the weekend after they were beaten 1-0 by relegation candidates Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The result left United languishing in seventh, six points off sixth-placed Tottenham, all but ending any hopes they held of UEFA Europa League qualification.

United supporters voiced their disapproval with the performance, jeering the players at the final whistle, which Jones said was only fair.

"They've had a difficult season," said Jones, ahead of Tuesday's home clash with FA Cup finalists Hull City. "It's not been easy for them, especially at Old Trafford. You can understand that totally.

"We're now looking forward to Hull on Tuesday night. The only way to bounce back is to win a match and at least it's coming around quick."

The fallen Premier League champions have one of the best away records in the league this season, winning 10 games on the road - the same amount as high-flying Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

But their form at Old Trafford has left a lot to be desired, losing a staggering seven games on home soil, something Jones cannot understand.

"There's pressure in every game, but we go out to win every game," said the England international.

"You look at the away games we've played, we're up there on form. But the home form, for whatever reason, has not been as good."