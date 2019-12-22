Jose Mourinho says there are "no secrets" at Tottenham after "crystal clear" talks with Daniel Levy

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho insists Daniel Levy was upfront about his plans for the club when the Portuguese took charge last month.

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm in November and has since taken Spurs to within three points of the top four.

Chairman Levy is renowned for his cautious approach to transfer dealings, but Mourinho insists he knew what the approach would be before he accepted the job.

"I'm relaxed because I got this club exactly as I was expecting," he told Sky Sports.

"I expect to be asked about Daniel Levy saying we don't plan to spend a lot, and people to ask if I'm upset.

"Will that upset me? No. I knew it, he told me! Everything was crystal clear, no secrets in any of the club's plans, and this makes me happy.

"I don't like being at a club and being surprised by things. Here there are no surprises.

"Would I prefer to have £300m in January? I wouldn't. In January I don't need players."

Tottenham will climb above Chelsea and into fourth spot if they beat Mourinho's former club on Sunday.

And the Portuguese is expecting a difficult game despite the recent struggles experienced by Frank Lampard's side.

"There is never a good time to play [Chelsea]. The reality is that we were 12 points off - the Champions League was almost a mirage, it was so, so far away - now it's three.

"It would be amazing for us to win and reduce the gap from 12 to zero so quickly but it's always difficult.

"It is important to be controlled emotionally. Experience helps, and this team needs me at my best.

"You have to be balanced, you have to be calm, and my experience fits the qualities of the group we have."

