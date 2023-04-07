Jose Mourinho set for stunning Chelsea return as Todd Boehly's team make contact – report

Jose Mourinho is in line for a shock Chelsea return after Todd Boehly identified the Portuguese coach as the man to replace Graham Potter.

That is according to Spanish media outlet Revelo, who claim Stamford Bridge bosses have already made contact with Roma about the possibility of prising Mourinho away from the Italian club in the summer.

Mourinho has managed Chelsea twice before – initially between 2004 and 2007, and again between 2013 and 2015. He was fired by former Blues owner Roman Abramovich on both occasions, despite delivering Premier League titles in both stints.

Mourinho's relationship with Chelsea fans has soured in recent years, due to spells working at rivals Manchester United and Tottenham. Many would be unhappy to see the 60 year old return to his post for a third time.

But it is felt that Mourinho could prove a hit again if given the right financial backing. He struggled at Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over an alleged lack of transfer funds. That wouldn't be an issue at Chelsea, who have spent lavishly on new singings since American business Tycoon Boehly bought the club in the summer.

Graham Potter was handed a clutch of expensive new signings, but appeared to lack the authority or know-how to get them to gel into a coherent unit. Mourinho, who has also worked at clubs including Real Madrid and Inter Milan, would have no issue stamping his mark on an expensive squad.

Potter was fired after just seven months in charge, with Mourinho's former charge Frank Lampard taking over on a temporary basis until the end of the season. A new manager will be appointed in the summer.