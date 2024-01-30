Jose Mourinho won't land England job because the FA are scared of him, says one pundit

Ally McCoist believes the FA would shy away from appointing Jose Mourinho as England boss due to the 'extra baggage'.

Current Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is tipped to be replaced following this summer's European Championships in Germany, with the search for his successor already said to be in the pipeline.

England have failed to so far win a major tournament under Southgate's tenure and Mourinho, now out of job following his departure in Italy, has been suggested as a possible replacement.

Ally McCoist “wouldn't mind” seeing Jose manage England (Image credit: Getty Images)

McCoist, who played 61 times for Scotland, believes the Football Association would not even consider the former Chelsea boss for the position, given his fiery history.

“There’s no chance Jose Mourinho is going to manage England when Gareth Southgate steps down," McCoist recently told talkSPORT BET



"I’m not saying he couldn’t do the job. I’m not saying he wouldn’t be up for it, as I think he’d bite your hand off for the job! But I just can’t see the FA giving the job to him…



“The FA are probably scared of him! He comes with a lot of baggage. Could the FA tame him? No chance. Would there be a controversy at some point with him in the job? There’s every chance.

Mourinho would be a seismic shift from Southgate (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I wouldn’t mind seeing it as it would be great, he’s box office, but I just can’t see it happening for those reasons.



“Gareth Southgate, with the greatest respect, you could have an educated guess and say he might give up the job after the Euros this summer, we don’t know.



"He might give it up after the Euros and then England will be looking for a new manager. But I don’t know about Jose Mourinho.”

