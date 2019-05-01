Manchester United midfielder must take pay cut to join Barcelona

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata must accept a pay cut to join Barcelona this summer, report The Sun.

The Spanish schemer is out of contract in June and looks set to depart Old Trafford after failing to agree a new deal.

Barcelona are among the clubs keeping tabs on Mata's situation, but they are unwilling to match his current £170,000-a-week wages.

The 31-year-old will therefore have to accept a lower salary to move to the Camp Nou, although the Blaugrana could top up his earnings with bonuses and a sizeable signing-on fee.

Mata scored the opening goal in United's 1-1 draw with former employers Chelsea on Sunday.

He has made 217 appearances and scored 45 times since joining the Red Devils for £37.1m in 2014.

The ex-Valencia man has also won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League at Old Trafford , but his time at the club looks to be coming to an end.

