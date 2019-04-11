Juan Mata's father reveals where midfielder stands on Manchester United future

The Spaniard’s contract with the Red Devils expires in the summer and he is yet to agree terms for a new deal with the club.

The 30-year-old’s demand for a two-year contract is said to be the main obstacle in negotiations, but his father outlined that the midfielder has several enticing options on the table.

"Manchester United have offered to renew, we are very happy," Juan Mata Senior told Cadena SER .

"But there are proposals from Champions League teams. Spain, maybe, but today is not the day to talk, it is not yet decided."

Asked about the possibility of a move to cross-city rivals Manchester City, Mata Sr. replied: “It would not be the ideal option.”

The former Chelsea midfielder has scored five goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for United this season.

