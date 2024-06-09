Jack Wilshere 'should be at Euros' - former Arsenal star gets sublime Soccer Aid assist

By
published

Jack Wilshere produced a sublime assist for an England XI in Soccer Aid on Sunday as fans online suggested a call up for Euro 2024

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere in action for an England XI at Soccer Aid 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jack Wilshere has impressed fans watching Soccer Aid 2024 on Sunday, with England supporters suggesting the former Arsenal midfielder could even be useful for the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

Wilshere was a fan favourite at Arsenal, where he spent most of his career, but the former England midfielder was restricted by injuries and left the Gunners in 2018.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.