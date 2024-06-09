Jack Wilshere 'should be at Euros' - former Arsenal star gets sublime Soccer Aid assist

Jack Wilshere has impressed fans watching Soccer Aid 2024 on Sunday, with England supporters suggesting the former Arsenal midfielder could even be useful for the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

Wilshere was a fan favourite at Arsenal, where he spent most of his career, but the former England midfielder was restricted by injuries and left the Gunners in 2018.

He went on to play for Bournemouth, West Ham and Danish side AGF but ultimately retired at the age of 30 due to his persistent injuries, having won 34 caps for England between 2010 and 2016.

Ellen White scores for an England XI at Soccer Aid 2024 following a Jack Wilshere assist. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Sunday's Soccer Aid 2024 clash between an England XI and a Rest of the World side, Wilshere left former Arsenal team-mate Petr Cech floored with a wonderful assist for Ellen White.

White was left with a tap-in after Wilshere had dragged the ball past Cech and centred for the Lionesses forward to become the first female scorer in Soccer Aid history.

And on X (formerly Twitter), fans suggested Wilshere could still play a role for an England side so often lacking a creator in Gareth Southgate's time in charge.

"Have to stop those tackles going in on Wilshere, need to keep him fit for the Euros," one wrote. "Wilshere should be heading to Euros," another added. "I'd take Jack Wilshere to the Euros. Still mustard," a third said.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

England beat the World XI 6-3 to win the Soccer Aid match for the first time since 2018 and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett was named Player of the Match after scoring twice at Stamford Bridge.

Soccer Aid has raised more than £90 million since it started in 2006, with last year’s game earning a record £14.6m for Unicef. This year's final total is already even higher, standing at £15,049,590 after the match.

More Euro 2024 stories

Euro 2024: England line-up against Serbia takes shape, with Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to play

Jose Mourinho hails Portugal's Euro 2024 squad as 'the best we have ever been'

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world