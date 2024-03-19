Quiz! Can you name every player to score for England under Gareth Southgate?

8 minutes on the clock, 42 players to guess.

It's strange to think that Gareth Southgate was only ever intended to be an interim appointment, a temporary stopgap until the real manager arrived.

He's still in charge almost eight years later and this summer he will be leading England into the fourth major tournament of his reign.

Southgate has come closer than anyone to ending the Three Lions' long wait for silverware, losing the final of the last Euros on penalties.

In his 91 games as England manager, 42 different players have found the net. How many of them can you name?

