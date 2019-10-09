Manchester United 'eye up' Julian Nagelsmann as future manager – but he won’t be joining any time soon

Manchester United are closely monitoring RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann as they attempt to put a long-term plan in place at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under further pressure following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Newcastle, a result which leaves United in the bottom half of the table and just two points above the relegation zone.

Solskjaer’s position does not appear to be under any imminent threat, with key figures at the club fully aware that the rebuilding job will take time.

However, United are still beginning to think about the future, and according to the Daily Mail they have earmarked Nagelsmann as a potential head coach in the years to come.

The German began his managerial career at the tender age of 28, taking charge of Hoffenheim in February 2016 and guiding them out of the Bundesliga relegation zone.

Nagelsmann then led die Kraichgauer to fourth place and Champions League qualification the following campaign, before finishing third in both 2016/17 and 2017/18.

The former centre-back, who was forced to end his playing career as a teenager due to persistent knee injuries, has made an impressive start to life at Leipzig after moving to the Red Bull Arena this summer.

Nagelsmann’s side sit fifth in the Bundesliga table after seven matches, with just two points separating them from Borussia Monchengladbach in top spot.

Ed Woodward and other senior figures at Old Trafford have been impressed with his work in Germany and believe he would make for a successful United boss in the future.

However, Nagelsmann is under contract at Leipzig until 2023 and unlikely to jump ship any time soon, having only taken control a few months ago.

United plan to continue keeping tabs on the 32-year-old, but they could face strong competition from Bayern Munich, who have also been linked with a future move for the man who was once nicknamed ‘Baby Mourinho’.

