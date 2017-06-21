Jurgen Klinsmann's son to train with Hertha Berlin

Jurgen Klinsmann's son is set to train with Hertha Berlin as he moves closer to realising his ambition of playing in the Bundesliga.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, who has German and American citizenship, has featured for USA Under-20s and plays for college side the California Golden Bears.

Hertha coach Pal Dardai confirmed he would be taking a closer look at the 20-year-old in pre-season.

"Yes, that's true, we want to get to know him, especially our goalkeeper coach Zsolt Petry," he said in quotes reported by Sport Bild. "This is why he is to be tested with us."

Klinsmann senior, who was sacked as USA coach in November, revealed earlier this month that his son had a desire to move to the German top flight.

"He wants to play in the Bundesliga or another top league," said the World Cup winner. "Obviously he has contacts in Germany, but he'll have to see what the best sporting decision is for him. He's certainly happy to jump in at the deep end."