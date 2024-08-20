Liverpool risk breaking Premier League rules after agreeing personal terms with first summer signing

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with a European star this summer, but their transfer plans have been put in jeopardy as Premier League rules come to light.

Arne Slot is yet to make his first signing as the new Liverpool manager, with the Dutchman still waiting to add fresh faces to the squad. That looked set to change in the last week, as Liverpool made progress in the market.

Indeed, personal terms have been agreed with one target, though another stumbling block has been hit in negotiations - and it relates to Premier League rules put in place.

But, as The Athletic highlights, Premier League rules stipulate that clubs cannot sign a player and then immediately loan them straight to another team in the English top flight.

That means Liverpool's proposed deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, and then send him to Bournemouth for a season, isn't actually possible. While Liverpool are yet to match Valencia's €45m valuation for the goalkeeper, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that personal terms have already been agreed between the club and player.

While Liverpool want a goalkeeper for this season, the 23-year-old wouldn't arrive at Anfield to replace Alisson until at least 2025 or even 2026. Looking to keep Mamardashvili at Valencia for another season or two could also pose a problem, though, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing the Georgian, too.

Liverpool's proposal, therefore, could be rejected by Mamardashvili as he seeks a Premier League move as soon as possible. While the Reds aren't seeking an immediate replacement for their Brazilian 'keeper, the fact Mamardashvili is available and a full eight years younger could force their hand somewhat.

Transfermarkt also values him at €45m, while he's still got three years remaining on his contract at Valencia.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that Liverpool will part with such a large amount of cash for a player they don't really want for another season or two. Aiding Slot with signings that he can immediately count upon should be the priority at Anfield.

