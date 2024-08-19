Newcastle United learn new asking price for Liverpool defender amid Marc Guehi failings: report

Newcastle United may be now tempted to quell their long-term interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Magpies have spent most of the summer attempting to lure the Three Lions international to St. James' Park after he impressed at Euro 2024. With four bids now rejected, Eddie Howe and his team are said to be contemplating their next move when it comes to their pursuit of a new centre-back.

That may all be about to change too, with another defender of a similar ilk said to be of interest for Newcastle. Guehi's price tag is rumoured to be in the upper regions of £75million and according to reports, a new target has already been identified.

WATCH | How Newcastle United Can BEAT Man City

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was initially thought to be open to a move to the north-east and it is now thought a new price tag has been established for Newcastle United to consider. According to teamTALK, Liverpool have dropped their asking price for Gomez to between €35-40m (£29.8-34m).

A swap deal for Anthony Gordon was initially touted, as Newcastle's owners looked to satisfy the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings earlier this year. But with Nottingham Forest purchasing Elliot Anderson, those woes were quickly dismissed and the move was withdrawn.

Now, with a deal for Guehi looking unlikely, Gomez has re-emerged as a target, especially given he was left out of Liverpool's opening-day matchday squad against Ipswich Town this weekend. The 27-year-old is still under contract until 2027 but is said to be open to a move away from Merseyside for guarantees over first-team action.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could be on his way out of the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Fulham are among the other Premier League teams credited with an interest and new manager Arne Slot could sanction a deal given the return of Andy Robertson to full fitness as his preferred choice in the right-back position.

FourFourTwo thinks Newcastle would be stupid not to try and lure Gomez to the club given his Premier League pedigree, as well as international endeavours with England. A winner with the Reds, he would be a much cheaper option to Guehi and a solid option to have in their quest for top-four football.

