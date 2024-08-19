Newcastle United learn new asking price for Liverpool defender amid Marc Guehi failings: report

By
published

Newcastle United had a fourth bid for Marc Guehi rejected over the weekend and may now turn their attention elsewhere

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi remains of interest for Newcastle United
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi remains of interest for Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United may be now tempted to quell their long-term interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Magpies have spent most of the summer attempting to lure the Three Lions international to St. James' Park after he impressed at Euro 2024. With four bids now rejected, Eddie Howe and his team are said to be contemplating their next move when it comes to their pursuit of a new centre-back.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.