Jurgen Klopp has addressed the rumours linking Kylian Mbappe with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp says there is “absolutely no chance” of Liverpool signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

The France international, who is widely regarded as the most gifted young player in world football, has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

But Klopp has in effect ended the speculation by admitting that the Reds cannot afford the World Cup winner.

"Buying this calibre of player is difficult," he said. "I don't see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

"I don't see any club; that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that.

"OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is.

"But it is about the money, of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story!"

However, while Mbappe will not be moving to Merseyside any time soon, Klopp believes Liverpool are an attractive proposition to potential recruits.

"I don't think we struggle with convincing players.When you speak to a player, you can feel it, this year, last year, even three years ago, you can see in the eyes of a player; I am not sure if honour is the right word, but that it is good that we speak to them.

"The club is in a very good position. Image-wise, it maybe always was but now I think it is easier to live the life of a Liverpool supporter and that means automatically being in a situation to sign the players you want to sign."

Klopp’s side will move eight points clear of the chasing pack if they beat Manchester City on Sunday, but defeat would see the gap close to just three points.

