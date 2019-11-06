Jurgen Klopp impressed by Genk midfielder in the Champions League

Liverpool had to be at their best to beat Genk in the Champions League this week, and there was one player in particular from the Belgians who caught Jurgen Klopp's eye.

After the game, Klopp went over to the 21-year-old Norwegian Sander Berge to praise his performance, with VG understanding he called Berge "an interesting player."

Berge refused to relay exactly what the Liverpool manager said to him, but reacted well to the praise, saying:

"It was a great moment. It is nice. You take it with a smart smile. It is nice that such a reputable trainer comes away and says something like that."

And now according to HLN reporter Kristof Terreur, Genk Director of Football Dimitri De Conde has reacted to Klopp's praise, saying:

“He proved that he can perform at the top level. He is young, strong.

"We are going to fight hard to keep him with us this season. We will see in the coming weeks.”

Berge, who helped Genk to the Belgian title last year, could have moved to the Premier League this past summer. Sheffield United were reported to have bid what would have been a club record £22.5 million for the midfielder, while Graham Potter at Brighton was also said to be interested.

However, speaking to TV2 he explained why he chose to remain in Belgium:

“I can't go into more detail about things but of course it was interesting. I could have gone this summer, that's not to hide. But I felt it was best to stay.

“I am only 21 years old and the playing time and the position I have at Genk I consider very good. Swapping (clubs) it is not something you just do.”

Berge is one of many highly-rated young players emerging from Norway at the moment, alongside Martin Odegaard, Josh King, Kristoffer Ajer and Erling Braut Haaland. With King already playing in the Premier League, maybe he'll be joined by Berge in the near future.

