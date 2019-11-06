Gareth Southgate set to name latest England squad

Gareth Southgate could hand Dele Alli or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a recall with England on the brink of qualification for Euro 2020.

Manager Southgate will name his squad on Thursday for the games at home to Montenegro on November 14 and away to Kosovo three days later, with the Three Lions needing one more point to book their place at this summer’s tournament.

But Mason Mount is now a doubt after suffering an ankle injury in Chelsea’s 4-4 Champions League draw with Ajax on Tuesday.

Mason Mount could miss out for England (Nick Potts/PA)

The midfielder, who has four caps since making his debut in September, was due to have a scan on Wednesday.

If Mount misses out Southgate could hand an international lifeline to Tottenham’s Alli.

The midfielder was dropped from the last squad having missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury before struggling for form, but he scored in Spurs’ 1-1 draw at Everton on Sunday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who suffered a serious knee injury last season, has scored four goals in his last four games for Liverpool, including Tuesday’s winner to beat Genk 2-1 in the Champions League.

4️⃣ Games4️⃣ Goals— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2019

Ross Barkley could be sweating on his place with the pair available after he missed Chelsea’s last four games.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has been watched by Southgate but the midfielder is still likely to be down the pecking order.

Grealish has impressed in the last two months, and is up for the Premier League’s October player of the month award, but it still may not be enough to force Southgate’s hand.

Jack Grealish and John Stones are pushing for inclusion (Martin Rickett/PA)

The manager has multiple options in Grealish’s position, although team-mate Tyrone Mings is expected to be included again.

Fellow defender Michael Keane has been dropped by Everton and could lose his place to fit-again John Stones.

Defender Keane was an unused substitute for the draw with Tottenham.

It comes after he was singled out for criticism following England’s 2-1 defeat in the Czech Republic last month.

Michael Keane, right, could miss out (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi remains an option for Southgate but there is little need for huge change following the last Three Lions camp, meaning out-of-form Jesse Lingard is likely to miss out again.

Southgate, though, must decide whether to recall Manchester City’s Kyle Walker after omitting him last month or include fit-again Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Montenegro clash will be England’s 1,000th international game and will be their first fixture since beating Bulgaria 6-0 in Sofia last month – a game that was marred by racist behaviour from the home fans.