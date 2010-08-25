Juve acquire Aquilani and eye Di Natale

"Juventus announce that an agreement has been reached with Liverpool for the loan of Alberto Aquilani with the option to buy the player at the end of the season for 16 million euros," Juve said in a statement.

The central midfielder joined Liverpool from AS Roma a year ago for around 17 million pounds but had fitness problems and then barely featured under Liverpool's previous manager, Rafael Benitez. Aquilani also missed out on a place in Italy's squad for the World Cup.

He underwent an exhaustive medical at Juventus before the loan was confirmed.

Juve, who finished a dismal seventh in Serie A last season, open the new campaign at Bari on Sunday hoping new coach Luigi Del Neri and acquisitions such as Serbia winger Milos Krasic can help them challenge at the top again.

Media reports suggest the club is also poised to buy Udinese striker Antonio Di Natale and sell forwards Diego to Wolfsburg and David Trezeguet to Spain's Hercules.

Juve have not commented on the reports, and Di Natale, last season's Serie A top scorer, has said he is happy in Udine.

Aquilani has been drafted in with Juve low on numbers in midfield after Christian Poulsen left for Liverpool last week and Tiago rejoined Atletico Madrid on loan.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums