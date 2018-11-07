Juventus 1 Manchester United 2: Two goals in last four minutes seal stunning turnaround

Manchester United scored twice in the last four minutes to come from behind and secure a 2-1 away Champions League win over Juventus, cancelling out Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning opener.

Juve appeared to be sailing through to the knockout phase as Group H winners after Ronaldo's glorious strike, but substitute Juan Mata drew the visitors level and an Alex Sandro own goal completed a remarkable finish.

United appeared to have a little more about them than they did when taught a footballing lesson by Juve at Old Trafford two weeks ago, though the hosts still controlled the first half and almost scored when Sami Khedira hit the post.

After Paulo Dybala hit the bar, there was to be no denying Ronaldo's sumptuous effort 25 minutes from the end, but Mata struck with a fine free-kick and then Alex Sandro bundled into his own net at the death, meaning Juve have not yet secured qualification.