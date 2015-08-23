Juventus close in on Cuadrado

Juventus hope to clinch the loan signing of Chelsea forward Juan Cuadrado on Monday and bring the Colombian back to Serie A for the season.

Cuadrado enjoyed his previous spell in Italy – most recently with Fiorentina – where he scored 20 league goals in two and a half seasons, his performances earning him a January move to Stamford Bridge.

However, he has been unable to make an impact in the Premier League with just four starts for Jose Mourinho's side and has so far only played 26 minutes in the 2015-16 campaign.

And Juventus managing director Giuseppe Marotta confirmed the 27-year-old is due in Turin for a medical.

"It's true, Cuadrado will arrive on loan," Marotta told Sport Mediaset. "We hope to officially announce it on Monday morning. It will come with the formula of the loan for a season.

"We want to give [Massimiliano] Allegri the best possible players to work with. The opportunity to get Cuadrado presented itself and we took it.

"Now it's up to Allegri, who is an excellent coach."