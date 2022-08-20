Juventus: ex-Ballon d'Or winner slams Paul Pogba's 'excessive' focus on self-image
By Tom Hancock published
The France midfielder returned to the Italian giants this summer – and he's already come under scrutiny for a familiar reason...
Paul Pogba has come under fire from legendary former Juventus (opens in new tab) defender Fabio Cannavaro for paying too much attention to his "hair and image".
The midfielder returned to Juve this summer, bringing an end to his turbulent six-year spell at Manchester United (opens in new tab) – during which he faced similar criticism from those in the media.
Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Cannavaro – who won the Ballon d'Or after captaining Italy to World Cup glory in 2006 and made 128 appearances for Juve – backed Pogba to succeed but had a warning for the Frenchman, himself a World Cup winner in 2018. He said (opens in new tab):
"As a player he thrilled me. But in recent years in Manchester, he was unrecognisable.
"The excessive treatment of his hair and image makes me suspect that he feels he has arrived. And if you think that, you can't compete at the top. But I am convinced that he is in the mood for revenge."
Pogba has yet to feature competitively since returning to Juve, having sustained a meniscus injury in pre-season.
It remains unclear how long the 29-year-old is likely to be sidelined for, but he has reportedly opted against undergoing surgery so close to the World Cup.
Juve – who have finished fourth in Serie A in each of the last two seasons – travel to Sampdoria on Monday night, having kicked off their 2022/23 campaign with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and can also occasionally be found watching Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.