Harry Redknapp trolled on an aeroplane by brave joker
The tax jokes have returned, as a fellow passenger gives the Birmingham boss a gentle reminder on his flight.
Redknapp was accused of tax evasion back in 2011, but cleared of any wrongdoing after a prolonged trial which he admitted was a "nightmare".
The 70-year-old, who now manages Birmingham, may have had a few more things to say had he spotted what was on the post-it note attached to him by a bold football fanwhile fast asleep on a plane.
'Arry, after all, does have a bit of a track record for loathing a giggle at his expense (David Bentley believes it ruined his relationship with the ex-Spurs boss).
