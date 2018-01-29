Juventus talks with Can 'well underway'

Talks between Juventus and Liverpool midfielder Emre Can are progressing well, according to the Serie A champions' chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

The Germany international has long been linked with a move to Turin and is free to discuss terms with the club as he has entered the final six months of his contract at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted to DAZN on Saturday there was a good chance Can would allow his contract to run down rather than sign an extension, although he insisted the player would not leave during the January transfer window.

Marotta appears confident of striking a deal with the 24-year-old but says they are far from finalising an agreement.

"We are in optimum position to achieve all the objectives we have set out," he told RMC Sport.

"Talks are well underway with Emre Can, but the negotiations are not at all concluded."

Can has made 19 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring once, while he was also involved in the 3-2 FA Cup defeat to West Brom at the weekend.