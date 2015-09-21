Juventus v Frosinone: Chiellini and Pereyra buoyed by recent upturn

Juventus head into their first ever top-flight meeting against Frosinone with their belief restored, according to experienced defender Giorgio Chiellini.

The reigning Serie A champions endured a torrid start to their title defence, taking a solitary point from their first three games, and found themselves 1-0 down midway through the second half of their Champions League opener at Manchester City.

But goals from Mario Mandzukic and Alvaro Morata completed a sensational turnaround to see off the Premier League leaders and Massimiliano Allegri's men built on that success with a 2-0 victory at Genoa on Sunday.

The latter win came at a price, with Mandzukic (thigh) and Morata (abdominal) leaving their coach with something of a quandary in attack, but Chiellini is delighted to be back to winning ways.

"We'll take each game as it comes and approach Frosinone with the same calmness that we demonstrated [against Genoa]," he told Sky Italia.

"After this week we have plenty of belief going forward for the rest of the campaign."

Roberto Pereyra entered the fray when Morata sustained his injury during the first half at the weekend and could be in line to start against the visitors, who have lost all four matches to date on their Serie A debut.

Juve come into Wednesday's clash eight points behind leaders Inter, who have a perfect record thus far, but such a margin does not intimidate Pereyra at this early stage of the season.

"Inter have started well and that's why they're top after four games," he told his club's official website.

"But as we all know the season has just started and we'll give everything as a team to make sure we start climbing the table."

On his prospects of a place in the first XI against Frosinone, where Simone Zaza will be pushing for a maiden Juventus start, Pereyra added: "The manager asked me to pick up where Alvaro had left off [at Genoa] and I think I did a good job.

"No-one is guaranteed a spot in this team and everyone knows that they have to work hard to cement their place in the side."

Juventus won both matches against Frosinone without conceding during their Serie B campaign in 2006-07, goalkeepers Gianluigi Buffon and Massimo Zappino taking part in those encounters.

Zappino has not played for Frosinone so far this season, with Nicola Leali – on a season-long loan from Juventus – keeping him out of the team.