Juventus warned over Schick transfer 'farce'

Juventus have been warned that they risk missing out on the signing of Sampdoria winger Patrik Schick if they continue to prevaricate over the transfer.

The 21-year-old travelled to Turin last month to complete a medical after the clubs agreed a fee reportedly in the region of €25million.

However, Juve are yet to finalise the transfer of the rising Czech Republic star, prompting suspicions that the Serie A champions identified a concern in the results of the tests.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are now reportedly trying to sign Schick on an initial season-long loan in order to assess his progress.

However, Sampdoria owner Massimo Ferrero has slammed Juve's conduct and says they will sell the player to another interested party if the deal is not concluded.

Part 1 completed in a flying visit to Turin for Patrik ! Watch this space, Bianconeri... 22 June 2017

"It's a farce," Ferrero told Secolo XIX. "He's not healthy, he's really healthy. What they found is the equivalent of a cold!

"If Juventus want to back out, we'll sell him to one of the other four clubs that are ready to buy him.

"I think he'll eventually go to Juventus. If not, we'll take him back and add a nice 'maybe', given his release clause has now expired and we can sell him for not just €30m but possibly €40-50m."

Asked about the prospect of a loan to Juve, Ferrero replied: "Sampdoria won't go back a millimetre on any agreements.

"The boy is healthy, he can play, but now we have to worry about who has put out rumours that could damage the image of one of the brightest talents in European football."