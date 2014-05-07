Kagawa agent denies talk of Napoli move

The Japan international has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford, prompting suggestions he could head for the exit door at the end of the season.

However, his agent Thomas Kroth claims there has been no contact with Napoli coach Rafael Benitez amid reports that the Spaniard was plotting a bid for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

"Has there been contact with Benitez? For me, these are just rumours," he is quoted as saying by ultimecalcionapoli.it.

"He doesn't feel bad at Manchester United, so I see no reason to talk about him leaving."

Kagawa has made just 13 starts for United this season, failing to find the back of the net in a disappointing season for the soon-to-be deposed champions.