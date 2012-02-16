Kagawa out for three weeks with torn ligaments
Champions Borussia Dortmund will be without attacking midfielder Shinji Kagawa for up to three weeks after he tore ankle ligaments in training, the club said on Thursday.
Japan international Kagawa, who missed half of last season with a broken foot, has scored seven goals to help Dortmund take a two-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.
"He tore an ankle ligament in training on Wednesday and is expected to be back fit for the March 3 game against Mainz 05," Dortmund said in a statement.
Kagawa had done an excellent job in replacing injured playmaker Mario Gotze as Dortmund, who travel to relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin on Saturday, won all four league games since the start of the year without the Germany international.
