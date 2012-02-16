Kagawa out for three weeks with torn ligaments

Japan international Kagawa, who missed half of last season with a broken foot, has scored seven goals to help Dortmund take a two-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

"He tore an ankle ligament in training on Wednesday and is expected to be back fit for the March 3 game against Mainz 05," Dortmund said in a statement.

Kagawa had done an excellent job in replacing injured playmaker Mario Gotze as Dortmund, who travel to relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin on Saturday, won all four league games since the start of the year without the Germany international.