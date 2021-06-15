Kaizer Chiefs move is still on the cards - Petersen

Former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Brandon Petersen says that talks are still ongoing with Kaizer Chiefs despite the departure of his former coach at Wits, Gavin Hunt.

The 26-year-old was almost immediately linked with a move to Naturena since leaving Wits in October 2020 but with Chiefs serving a transfer ban, the move failed to materialise leaving Petersen without a club.

It is believed that Hunt was the driving force behind the move but now with Stuart Baxter in charger Petersen says that a move to the Soweto giants is still on the cards.

“The thing is I’ve been in talks with Chiefs, as you know that coach Gavin was there. And obviously coach Gavin is not there anymore, but obviously it’s something that’s still on the cards, but there’s nothing for sure yet,” he told Kick Off.

“Like I say I still have to plan out the future, and see what’s gonna work out for me. Last season when they found out that I don’t have a club obviously there was a few teams you know. At the beginning it was (Orlando) Pirates, and then obviously Chiefs came, and then AmaZulu came.

“But because it’s a new season obviously there will be a few teams because I’m a free agent.

“Look, when the opportunity is there (to join Chiefs) is there, why not? Chiefs is one of the biggest teams in Africa. So obviously it will be a big opportunity for me.

“If you look at the calibre of keepers they have at Chiefs you know, it’s not gonna be a walk in and play. I don’t like freebies, I like to work for my place so, I don’t expect anyone to hand me the number one jersey. I’m always up for a challenge.”