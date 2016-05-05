Kaka omitted from Brazil's Copa America squad

Brazil head coach Dunga has opted to cut Kaka and a host of European-based players after naming his final 23-man squad for the upcoming Copa America.

Superstar striker Neymar had already been ruled out in favour of playing at the Olympic Games tournament, and the likes of Oscar, Lucas Moura and Alex Sandro have also been omitted.

Premier League trio Roberto Firmino, Gabriel and Fernandinho miss out, as do Lazio's Felipe Anderson and Alex Sandro of Juventus.

Kaka - who has scored two goals in three MLS appearances for Orlando City - is another notable absentee in the final squad for the Copa, which begins in the United States on June 3.

Dunga has opted for three strikers – including Hulk – while the attacking creativity is likely to come from Willian, Philippe Coutinho and Douglas Costa.

Brazil open their campaign against Ecuador before facing Haiti and Peru in Group B.

Brazil squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Internacional), Diego Alves (Valencia), Ederson (Benfica)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Barcelona), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo), Fabinho (Monaco), Gil (Shandong Luneng), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Miranda (Inter), Douglas Santos (Atletico Mineiro)

Midfielders: Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Elias (Corinthians), Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Lucas Lima (Santos), Rafinha (Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards: Gabriel (Santos), Hulk (Zenit), Ricardo Oliveira (Santos)